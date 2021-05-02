Two East Mississippi inmates found dead in their cell

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The East Mississippi Correctional Facility is investigating the death of two inmates.
Officers say they found Fritz Garcia, 65, and Terry Walker, 46, unresponsive in their cells on May 1.
According to authorities, no foul play is suspected.
Garcia was serving a life sentence for homicide in Hancock County, while Walker was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Lowndes County.
Once an autopsy is completed, officials will learn the causes and manners of death.
