Tornado Warning for Attala, Choctaw, and Montgomery County in MS until 8:30pm.

Tornado Warning for Attala, Choctaw, and Montgomery County in MS until 8:30pm.
A tornado watch has been issued for several counties. (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | May 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 8:10 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado warning has been issued for Attala, Choctaw, and Montgomery County in MS until 8:30pm., according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning:

  • Carroll
  • Clairborne
  • Copiah
  • Hinds
  • Holmes
  • Issaquena
  • Jefferson
  • Leake
  • Madison
  • Montgomery
  • Phoenix
  • Sharkey
  • Warren
  • Yazoo

The tornado warnings are in effect until 8:45 p.m.

Tornado Watch:

  • Attala
  • Bolivar
  • Choctaw
  • Clay
  • Grenada
  • Humphreys
  • Jefferson
  • Kemper
  • Lauderdale
  • Leake
  • Leflore
  • Lowndes
  • Madison
  • Montgomery
  • Neshoba
  • Newton
  • Noxubee
  • Oktibbeha
  • Rankin
  • Scott
  • Sunflower
  • Tensas
  • Washington
  • Webster
  • Winston

WLBT’s Patrick Ellis says the watch for these counties will last until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.