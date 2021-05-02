Tornado Warning for Attala, Choctaw, and Montgomery County in MS until 8:30pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado warning has been issued for Attala, Choctaw, and Montgomery County in MS until 8:30pm., according to the National Weather Service.
Tornado Warning:
- Carroll
- Clairborne
- Copiah
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Issaquena
- Jefferson
- Leake
- Madison
- Montgomery
- Phoenix
- Sharkey
- Warren
- Yazoo
The tornado warnings are in effect until 8:45 p.m.
Tornado Watch:
- Attala
- Bolivar
- Choctaw
- Clay
- Grenada
- Humphreys
- Jefferson
- Kemper
- Lauderdale
- Leake
- Leflore
- Lowndes
- Madison
- Montgomery
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Noxubee
- Oktibbeha
- Rankin
- Scott
- Sunflower
- Tensas
- Washington
- Webster
- Winston
WLBT’s Patrick Ellis says the watch for these counties will last until 10 p.m. Sunday.
