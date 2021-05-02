Rebels sweep doubleheader with South Carolina

After Nikhazy held South Carolina scoreless in the top of the sixth, Andrew Peters spelled Jordan for the Gamecocks in the bottom half of the inning. McCants opened the frame with an opposite field double. Baker flied out and Hayden Leatherwood singled to place runners on the corners with one out. Calvin Harris pinched hit for John Rhys Plumlee and brought McCants home on a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Gonzalez stepped to the plate, ferociously swung at the first pitch, and launched a home run into the right field stands. The Rebels extended their lead to six runs, 7-1, on Gonzalez’s sixth home run of the season.