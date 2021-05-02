Pair of Bulldogs taken on final day of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, OH - Mississippi State defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer and running back Kylin Hill heard their names called Saturday on the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft. Denver selected Spencer 253rd overall, while Green Bay chose Hill three picks later at 256.
This is this 60th time in MSU’s history that the Bulldogs have had multiple players selected in the same NFL Draft. The 2021 NFL Draft marked the 12th consecutive year MSU has had at least one player drafted.
State has now had 16 players drafted during the last four drafts. Spencer is the fourth MSU defensive lineman selected in the last three drafts, joining first-round picks Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat as well as Gerri Green. The Bulldogs’ four defensive linemen selected since the 2019 NFL Draft are tied for the second most in the SEC.
With Spencer’s selection, MSU added another Bulldog to its already elite group of NFL defensive lineman. Spencer joins the likes of Philadelphia defensive tackle and All-Pro Fletcher Cox, Kansas City defensive tackle and All-Pro Chris Jones, Tennessee defensive tackle Simmons, Washington defensive end Sweat, Tennessee defensive tackle Denico Autry, and more.
Hill joins several fellow Bulldogs on the Packers’ roster including Jenkins, linebacker Preston Smith, safety Will Redmond and long snapper Hunter Bradley.
Spencer, a two-year starter, turned in 106 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed in 51 career games. The Greenwood, Mississippi, product recorded 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks over 22 starts in his final two seasons.
Spencer was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and registering his first career interception in the Bulldogs’ win on November 7, 2021, against Vanderbilt.
A three-time member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, Spencer earned his undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies in December 2020.
Hill started 27 of 40 career games played. He rushed for 2,535 yards (No. 8 in MSU history) and 16 touchdowns. The Columbus, Mississippi, native totaled 11 career 100-yard rushing contests (No. 6 in MSU history). Behind an SEC-best eight 100-yard rushing games, Hill led the league in rushing yards during the 2019 regular season and finished the year with 1,350. He participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Hill found the end zone on the ground 10 times and finished as one of just eight Power 5 running backs with 1,300-plus rushing yards and 10-plus rushing touchdowns. Hill was named First Team All-SEC by The Associated Press.
Hill also earned a spot on the 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll and became the SEC running back to earn both honors in the same season since 2016. He won the Conerly Trophy in 2019 for the best player in the state of Mississippi.
