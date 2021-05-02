MSU outlasts Texas A&M to take series

STARKVILLE, Miss. - For the third time this season in SEC play, the Mississippi State baseball program ended a weekend with a series sweep, this time after a 10-5 win over Texas A&M to close out a doubleheader at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday (May 1).
The two teams traded runs early on, as Texas A&M (24-22, 5-16 SEC) led 2-0 and 3-2 in the early stages of the game. Mississippi State (32-10, 14-7 SEC) rattled off seven straight runs to take control of the series finale, before the Aggies put up two in the eighth. The Bulldogs tallied one in the ninth to cap the scoring.
Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012-13, the two programs have met in all eight of those seasons and only once before has the home team won a series (2015, Texas A&M). That changed on Saturday, as State swept the three games at Dudy Noble Field to win its second straight series over the Aggies
Six different Diamond Dawgs posted multi-hit games, led by a three-hit, three-RBI night for Brad Cumbest and three hits from Logan Tanner. The quartet of Tanner Allen, Scotty Dubrule, Luke Hancock and Rowdey Jordan each chipped in two hits apiece.
Along with moving his reached base streak to 27 games, Jordan drove in three RBIs in the nightcap. Tanner Leggett was on base twice and drove in two RBIs in the series finale, as well. Cumbest scored three times in the finale, as all nine starters chipped in at least one hit in the final game of the series.
Houston Harding (5-1) came on in relief and fired five shutout innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four batters. Cam Tullar (1) picked up his first career save, as he appeared in all three games on the weekend. In the series finale, Tullar struck out two and didn’t allow a base runner in one and two-thirds innings.
While the pitching staff saw its streak to double-digit strikeout games end at 21, the staff piled up nine more strikeouts to run the season total to a NCAA-best 540. Of the 11 Texas A&M hits surrendered in the series finale, each went for just a single.
