JSU scores seven in the 10th to beat Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Jackson State scored seven runs in the top of the 10th inning and defeated Alabama A&M 9-3 in game two of its series. The Tigers improved to 20-0 in the SWAC.
Tied at 2-2 in the 10th, Ty Hill singled to left-center field to push across a pair of runs. Chenar Brown followed with an RBI double to right field and Chandler Dillard, Equon Smith, and Wesley Reyes each added an RBI to break the game open.
Hill finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored one run, while Dillard batted 1-for-3 with two RBI. Jatavious Melton and Chevy Dorris each collected a hit. Dillard stole two bases and Hill swiped one base.
Steven Davila (5-0) entered in relief and earned the win. Davila tossed 3 1/3 innings and scattered three hits, allowed one run and three walks, and fanned four batters.
Mario Lopez started and was credited with the no-decision. Lopez threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, two runs, and one walk, and struck out seven batters.
The Tigers and Bulldogs conclude their series on Sunday.
