First Alert Forecast: rain & a few strong storms possible today, more strong storms possible on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers are filling in across the area on this early Sunday morning. Periods of rain and even storms will be possible throughout the morning hours before becoming more isolated into the afternoon/early evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe and could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and potentially a spin-up tornado. Make sure to be weather aware throughout the day! The chance for severe storms today isn’t very high or likely, but it is possible. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70′s. This system should exit our area later this evening with dry conditions likely into tonight.