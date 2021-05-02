First Alert Forecast: rain & a few strong storms possible today, more strong storms possible on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers are filling in across the area on this early Sunday morning. Periods of rain and even storms will be possible throughout the morning hours before becoming more isolated into the afternoon/early evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe and could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and potentially a spin-up tornado. Make sure to be weather aware throughout the day! The chance for severe storms today isn’t very high or likely, but it is possible. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70′s. This system should exit our area later this evening with dry conditions likely into tonight.
There will be a slight chance for a few showers on Monday, but we should see quiet conditions for the most part into the start of the new work week. It will be quite warm and borderline hot out tomorrow. We’re expecting highs in the upper 80′s tomorrow afternoon with feels like temperatures in the lower 90′s. It will certainly feel more summer-like.
By Tuesday, our next weather maker will likely move in bringing us our next best opportunity for showers and storms. A cold front looks to move into the region by Tuesday afternoon/evening. A few strong storms could be possible during this time. A Slight Level 2/5 Risk is already in place for the entire area for this potential. We’ll have more details and specifics over the next day or so! By late-week, we should see much calmer and drier conditions.
