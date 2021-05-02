First Alert Forecast: few storms possible this evening, more severe storms possible Tuesday

By Tuesday, our next weather maker will likely move in bringing us our next best opportunity for showers and storms. A cold front looks to move into the region by Tuesday afternoon/evening. A few strong storms could be possible during this time. A Slight Level 2/5 Risk is already in place for the entire area for this potential. We’ll have more details and specifics over the next day or so! By late-week, we should see much calmer and drier conditions.