First Alert Forecast: few storms possible this evening, more severe storms possible Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers continue to move across portions of the area this afternoon. There is still the chance for a strong/gusty storm this evening as a line of rain/storms approaches the MS River. We should see most of the activity exit the area as we head off to bed this evening with the system pulling away from the area. A shower may linger into tonight, but we’ll be mainly dry for the most part. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60′s.
There will be a slight chance for a few showers on Monday, but we should see quiet conditions into the start of the new work week. It will be quite warm and borderline hot out tomorrow. We’re expecting highs in the upper 80′s tomorrow afternoon with feels like temperatures in the 90′s. It will certainly feel more summer-like.
By Tuesday, our next weather maker will likely move in bringing us our next best opportunity for showers and storms. A cold front looks to move into the region by Tuesday afternoon/evening. A few strong storms could be possible during this time. A Slight Level 2/5 Risk is already in place for the entire area for this potential. We’ll have more details and specifics over the next day or so! By late-week, we should see much calmer and drier conditions.
