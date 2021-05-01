Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley among racers at Saturday’s Natchez Trace Century Ride

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two major Country music stars, as well as two professional cyclists, were among some pleasant surprises for riders at Saturday’s Natchez Trace Century Ride.
The event was held Saturday morning and drew more than 1,000 cyclists.
Among riders were Country music stars Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley and professional cyclists Robbie Ventura and Christian Vande Velde.
Ventura was a member of the U.S. World Team and notched more than 70 victories during his career, according to his company’s website.
Vande Velde, meanwhile, is a two-time top 10 finisher in the Tour De France and winner of the U.S.A. Pro Cycling Challenge, according to Peleton’s website. He is currently a commentator for NBC and NBCSN, the website states.
It was Ventura who signed up Bentley and Bryan for the race, said Wendy Bourdin, special events coordinator for the city of Ridgeland.
“Some people saw that two professional cyclists (had signed up), so those who follow cycling knew they were coming,” she said.
However, she said Ventura asked that Bentley’s and Bryan’s names be kept under wraps.
“I just didn’t tell anyone,” she said. “People were very excited when they found out they were here.”
Following the race, the stars posed for numerous selfies before leaving the event.
Sherry Treece Lichterman, a member of the Wolf River Biker Babes out of Memphis, was one of the lucky ones to get a picture with one of the celebs.
“Luke was so nice,” she wrote on Facebook. “So great to take a picture. Great day!”
