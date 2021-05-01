JSU wins again, snaps Alabama A&M’s streak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Senior Anthony Becerra tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout to lead Jackson State past Alabama A&M 13-0 Friday afternoon.
The Tigers improved to 25-8 overall and 19-0 in SWAC play, while the Bulldogs fall to 9-13 and 9-8 within the conference. The game was called in the seventh inning due to the mercy rule.
Becerra (6-1) struck out 11 batters, which tied his career-high for the second time this season. Even through Becerra didn’t need it, he was provided with plenty of run support.
Jatavious Melton scored in the top of the first when CJ Newsome was caught stealing second base and was able to score from third base.
Chevy Dorris started a five-run second inning with a two-RBI single down the right-field line and Melton followed that up with an RBI single to right-center field. Newsome then singled to center field to push across a run and later scored on a wild pitch.
The JSU offense continued its outburst in the fourth inning. Chenar Brown singled through the left side to score a run and Chandler Dillard delivered a two-RBI triple to deep left-center field. Dillard then scored on a throwing error and JSU led 10-0.
Newsome batted 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI and Dillard finished 1-for-4 with two RBI. Melton went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored three times.
The Tigers return to the diamond Saturday for a 3 p.m. start.
