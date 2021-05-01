JFD says cause of fire at Northside Drive Popeye’s still under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews with the Jackson Fire Department were still determining the cause of a fire that took out a West Northside Drive Popeye’s restaurant early Saturday morning.
The fire broke out around midnight, according to Asst. Chief Patrick Armon.
It was not known when firefighters arrived, but they were on the scene until around 5 a.m., Armon said.
Multiple units responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported.
The restaurant was closed at the time, Armon said.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.