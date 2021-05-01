‘A good night’: City officials say system pressure nearly restored after fire at water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say tanks are beginning to fill and pressure in its water distribution system is around 80 pounds per square inch.
City officials said they had a “good night” at Curtis, and that pressure is slowly being restored to 90 PSI.
Once the pressure reaches 90 PSI, water is restored for all customers on the surface water system, according to previous reports.
Meanwhile, public works started taking water samples Saturday and will continue Sunday, weather permitting.
A temporary boil water notice was put in place Friday after water pressure in the system dropped.
For now, the notice remains in place for all surface water connections.
Approximately 43,000 connections are impacted.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.