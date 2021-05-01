First Alert Forecast: showers & a few strong storms possible Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few light showers will be possible throughout the evening, but we should be mainly dry across most of the area. Into tonight, it will be mild out with overnight lows in the lower and middle 60′s. We’ll likely start the night out quiet, but showers will be possible during the late overnight hours closer to early tomorrow morning.
By Sunday, rain and storms are expected to start to track into the area by sunrise throughout the morning hours with periods of scattered showers and storms possible into the PM hours. A few storms could be on the severe side and could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and potentially a spin-up tornado. A Slight Risk 2/5 is in place for the entire area for this potential. Make sure to stay updated and tuned throughout the day tomorrow for this risk! Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70′s.
A few showers are possible on Monday, but better chances will return on Tuesday. A cold front looks to move in by Tuesday bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the region. We’ll continue to watch this closely over the next couple of days. Once this system clears by early Wednesday, we should see calmer and drier conditions by late week!
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.