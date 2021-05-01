First Alert Forecast: showers & a few strong storms possible Sunday

By Sunday, rain and storms are expected to start to track into the area by sunrise throughout the morning hours with periods of scattered showers and storms possible into the PM hours. A few storms could be on the severe side and could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and potentially a spin-up tornado. A Slight Risk 2/5 is in place for the entire area for this potential. Make sure to stay updated and tuned throughout the day tomorrow for this risk! Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70′s.