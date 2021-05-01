First Alert Forecast: mainly dry today, showers & strong storms possible Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For today, we’ll likely see partly sunny skies with temperatures rebounding back to the lower 80′s. A stray shower could be possible this evening, but we should be dry for the most part. Into tonight, expect lows in the lower 60′s with clouds hanging around with a few showers possible late tonight/early tomorrow morning.
By Sunday morning, showers and storms are expected to return and will continue at times through the evening hours. The SPC has out-looked the entire area with a Slight Level 2/5 Risk for the potential for a few storms to be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes could all be possible. Make sure to stay tuned throughout the weekend!
A few scattered showers will be possible on Monday, but it should be generally quiet for majority of the area. On Tuesday, we’re expected a cold front to swing in that could bring us yet another chance for showers and potentially strong storms to the region. We will have more specifics on this system a bit closer to time. Once this front clears the area by Wednesday, we should see much nicer and calmer conditions by late-week.
