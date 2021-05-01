13-year-old boy dies from stab wound Saturday following dispute with brother

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department says a 13-year-old boy is dead following a family-related domestic dispute Saturday.
Kamarion Blend died of a stab wound, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. The incident occurred at 109 Hollow Lane Dr., in Clinton.
The case has been turned over to the Hinds County district attorney and the county’s juvenile court, police say.
The victim’s brother has been taken into custody. It was not known what the dispute was about.
The mother of the individuals has been notified.
