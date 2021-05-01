Bulldogs win on Allen’s 12th inning walk-off homer

Allen was 4-for-7 in the contest with two RBIs and three runs scored. Along with the heroic homer, Allen also doubled and chipped in a pair of singles. Jordan was on base three times in the game with two singles and one hit-by-pitch to move his reached base streak to 25 games. Tanner drove in three RBIs with one swing, as his eighth home run of the season made it a one-run game in the seventh.