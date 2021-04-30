6-year-old boy shot during shootout involving father in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 6-year-old boy injured.
Police say the shooting began around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Houston Ave.
Joe Stanford, the father of the six-year-old, had an argument with his neighbor when suddenly an unknown man followed Stanford into his home, firing multiple shots.
According to police, Stanford returned fire and afterward discovered his son had been shot in the left leg.
Luckily, the 6-year-old boy did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
