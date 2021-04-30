Vicksburg bars and restaurants can now stay open until 2 a.m., mayor says

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Bars and restaurants that sell or serve alcohol in Vicksburg can now stay open and sell adult beverages until 2 a.m.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs made the announcement Friday, lifting the previous restrictions that required restaurants and bars to close by 1 a.m.
“Churches are open, businesses are open, and we are 98% back to where we used to be,” Flaggs said.
The mayor announced he will be keeping all other COVID-19 civil emergency orders in effect for at least two more weeks. After that, the mayor is planning to lift all requirements in hopes of opening the City up and getting back to normal.
Here are the guidelines currently in effect:
- Masks continue to be mandatory inside public businesses/buildings if social distancing (6 feet) cannot be practiced or if a business posts a sign requiring masks.
- Masks are required for employees of restaurants, bars, retail businesses, grocery stores, salons, barbershops, other personal care facilities, tattoo parlors, and pet groomers
- Businesses must continue to sanitize high-contact areas, break rooms, door handles, and carts
- The juvenile curfew will remain in effect from 7:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m.
- Special law enforcement task force: Vicksburg Police Department patrols will increase with Deputy Police Chiefs directly supervising shifts Thursday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. with increased numbers of officer on shifts
