Reports of floating body; United Cajun Navy searching
By FOX 8 Staff | April 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 2:17 PM

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - According to United Cajun Navy members on the ground in Terrebonne Parish, a report of a body found in the water has spurred an emergency search and rescue operation.

Ronnie Adams, star of the television show Swamp People, has been providing daily updates on the volunteer efforts to find the remaining seven Seacor Power crewmembers.

According to Adams, they received a report of a body floating by a rig Friday morning, April 30.

Adams tells Fox 8 they’ve taken to the skies to verify the report.

Originally, Adams told Fox 8 the United States Coast Guard was assisting. A spokesperson for the USCG says they are not involved.

Posted by Ronnie Adams from Swamp People on Friday, April 30, 2021

