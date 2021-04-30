First Alert Forecast: clouds, scattered showers Friday; more storms return Sunday

WEEKEND PLANNER: Expect a half and half weekend across central and southwest Mississippi as high pressure nudges south through Saturday, bringing rain chances lower and drier air to clear some of the clouds out of the skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday will see a resurgence of moisture as a storm system comes north out of the Gulf of Mexico – bringing an uptick in rain chances Sunday afternoon and night and an few isolated strong to severe storms featuring strong winds, hail and a spin-up risk.