First Alert Forecast: clouds, scattered showers Friday; more storms return Sunday

FRIDAY: As the front shifts south, lingering showers will continue at times through the early parts of the day. Rain coverage will generally taper off through the afternoon hours with highs in the middle 70s amid mostly cloudy skies. We’ll trend variably cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Expect a half and half weekend across central and southwest Mississippi as high pressure nudges south through Saturday, bringing rain chances lower and drier air to clear some of the clouds out of the skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday will see a resurgence of moisture as a storm system comes north out of the Gulf of Mexico – bringing an uptick in rain chances Sunday afternoon and night and an few isolated strong to severe storms featuring strong winds, hail and a spin-up risk.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The storm system that bring rain and storms Sunday will lift out through Monday. Another system will drop in from the Plains states on Tuesday – yielding chances for storms, some could pose a strong to severe risk. Highs will still manage the 80s both days. Lingering showers will be possible Wednesday as the storm system sluggishly treks eastward. We’ll be a touch cooler through mid-late week with highs around 80.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.