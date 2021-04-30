Employees with unemployment benefits not returning to work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Businesses across the country are still feeling the negative impacts of COVID-19. Many now face the struggle of employees not willing to come back to work, because of the extra boost in unemployment benefits.
Many workers are getting money thanks to the COVID-19 Relief Bill President Joe Biden signed earlier this year.
One Columbus man agreed to talk to News Leader 9 about it, but did not want to be identified. He says he doesn’t want to go back to work, because he’s making more money sitting at home than he would be at work punching a clock.
“What reason would I go back to work. I mean I’m getting if not more than the amount of money that I would make at one week at work versus the two week biweekly period,” He said. “I don’t really have to worry about stress. And you can still take care of your business and move forward and actually profit and do what you got to do.”
The COVID-19 Relief Bill enhances unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, who’ve lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits will continue until September 6 of this year.
