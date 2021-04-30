Driver flees scene of accident, injuring 2 Jackson firefighters in the process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson firefighters were injured Friday afternoon at the scene of a car accident.
It happened after crews were called to the site of the crash on Canton Mart Road and I-55 Frontage Road.
As they worked the scene, the driver of the vehicle regained consciousness and put the vehicle in reverse.
Upon doing this, the door that was left open struck two firefighters and the car backed into the rescue pumper. The driver then fled the scene.
Both firefighters were taken to UMMC for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as James Lucas of Natchez, was stopped near Adkins Boulevard and Ridgewood Road and has been charged with possession of narcotics with intent.
Lucas was in possession of narcotics and nearly $20,000 at the time of the arrest.
