3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold reflects 20 years later on fame of first hit single

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two decades ago, a group of boys from Escatawpa, Mississippi formed a group and recorded a song “Kryptonite” that changed their lives forever. The song would not only chart on Billboard’s Hot 100, but it would also land them a Grammy nomination.
That’s right, “Kryptonite” catapulted 3 Doors Down into the stratosphere of the music world. You might remember that song as it monopolized the air waves here in South Mississippi.
“It’s been absolutely amazing, it’s been surreal, and not just a dream come true but so many dreams come true. We’ve been so blessed over the years to do so many things that we never dreamed we could do or would even have a chance to do those things,” said 3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold. “To be sitting here talking to you 20 years later about something that’s still going on. I thank God for it everyday.”
Initially, “Kryptonite” was played in a radio ad to promote a 3 Doors Down performance, which caught the attention of the operations manager at WCPR in Biloxi. The operations manager added ‘Kryptonite” to the station’s rotation, which would stay at the number one spot for 15 weeks, catching the attention of well-known record labels.
“We had no idea. We were just happy that our friends liked it,” said Arnold. “You know? Playing it around there on the weekends and playing for our friends at parties and stuff. They all told us it was good, and that was good enough for us. We had no idea that song would go so far and it still kind of blows me away.”
With the help from a major record label, they recorded their first album ‘The Best Life’ in 2000. That same year, it was the 11th best-selling album of the year and “Kryptonite” would be named the No. 1 song for the year at all of radio’s rock formats.
However, when Arnold was asked about the group possibly performing in South Mississippi soon, he said there’s a ‘very very good chance.’
“There’s a very very good chance that you’ll see us there locally. Sooner rather than later I hope as well. We were supposed to go out on the 2020 anniversary tour and that didn’t happen. Now here we are moving into the summer of 2021. We’re just starting to see some dates tentatively,” said Arnold. “If there’s not a (date) in South Mississippi, there will definitely be one within reach of people living in South Mississippi. The statement that we’re happy to be here with you tonight will carry a whole lot more weight net time I’m standing on a stage.”
