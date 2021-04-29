Vicksburg student handpicked for highly competitive NASA internship

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - What teenager gets to spend the summer working side-by-side with NASA? Aisha Williams- that’s who.
A 10th grader at Vicksburg High School, Williams was selected for the STEM Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship program.
Williams will work with NASA scientists and engineers to research data received from NASA’s Earth-observing satellites. She will also be a part of helping to design Mars habitats, Lunar Exploration, and robotics.
“I was so excited to be chosen to participate and can’t wait to get started,” Wiliams said. “We begin in June and continue until August. While I wish we could be there in person, I know I will still learn a lot from this program.”
Aisha Williams is in the Architecture, Construction, Mechatronics, and Engineering (ACME) Academy.
She’s also getting a jump start on college, enrolled in the Engineering II class at the Career and Technical Education Center at Hinds Community College.
Almost 750 applications were received, and 300 were selected.
Due to the pandemic, the student internship will be all virtual, meaning students will conduct 60-90 hours of NASA Earth and Space Science research and Python coding to prepare them for the program.
Students also conduct hands-on activities and field investigations during the internship and attend presentations by NASA subject matter experts.
“The SEES internship proves that the excitement students feel about space science is a critical step in enriching science, math, engineering, and technology,” the Texas Space Grant Consortium said. “The internship will provide students the rare – and for most, unique - opportunity to work beside professional scientists and engineers at the cutting edge of space exploration.”
