‘Twice as Bright’ fundraiser raising thousands for Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twice as Bright is a special fundraising campaign taking place at Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.
Any donation made in April is doubled. The Madison Charitable Foundation is doubling each donation up to $100,000.
Gifts are being taken at the drive-thru in front of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower.
Gifts can also be given online by clicking here or texting DOUBLE to 243725.
Organizers say the hospital is important to families all over the state.
“Whether you are in the north part of the state, down on the coast or right here in the Jackson area, we want to have the very best hospital available for our children here in Mississippi,” Executive Director of Development Meredith Aldridge said. “So having our community be a part of making a donation of any size today is very important to us here at UMC.”
