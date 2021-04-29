2024 ticket? Trump says he would consider Gov. DeSantis for VP if he ran again

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former President Donald Trump has his eyes on one state governor to be his running mate if he were to run again in 2024.
Trump made the comment in an interview on Fox Business Thursday morning when he was asked by host Maria Bartiromo if he would consider Gov. Ron DeSantis (R, Fla.) on a presidential ticket.
“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump replied, adding that he endorsed DeSantis for Florida governor in 2018 and that DeSantis has since taken off “like a rocket ship.”
“They love that ticket, but certainly Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy,” the 45th president said.
Trump said that he would run on the issues of protecting the 2nd Amendment and the Southern Border. “They have to finish the wall,” he said. “I would’ve had it finished two years ago but I got sued all the time.”
