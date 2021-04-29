2 teens charged in I-55 shooting in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens face charges after a shooting on I-55 in Ridgeland this weekend.
Marcus Luckett, 15, and Kevin Harris, 16, were taken into custody.
Luckett is charged with murder, and Harris is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Lakendric Cortez Francis, 16, was shot and killed after shots were fired into his vehicle. A passenger of the vehicle was also injured during the shooting.
Police say the suspects and victims knew each other and had an ongoing argument.
Harris is enrolled online at Penn Foster High School, while Luckett is a 9th grader at the Canton Ninth Grade Academy.
