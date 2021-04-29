Suspect in custody for firing gunshot at Memphis day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect accused of firing a gunshot at a Memphis day care Tuesday is in custody.
Daija Williams was arrested Thursday and faces charges two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, employing a firearm with intent to commit felony, and 63 counts of reckless endangerment.
According to a police affidavit, there were 55 children and eight adults inside the La Petite Academy on New Allen Road at the time of the incident.
Police say an employee was holding the door to the business shut when Williams fired a shot through the glass door. Another employee was sitting at a desk next to the door.
According to Memphis police, the incident stemmed from a disagreement between Williams and an employee at day care.
La Petite said in a statement that the disagreement was over Williams’ family not meeting attendance requirements. Police said Williams walked out of the facility and tried to re-enter, but the door was locked. That’s when police said she knocked on the door and fired a single shot inside.
No injuries were reported.
Williams will appear in court today for video arraignment.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.