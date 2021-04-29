Will Hall headlines USM golf fundraiser in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - This afternoon Southern Miss hosted their annual All-Star golf tournament at Castlewoods Country Club in Brandon. All eyes were on football coach Will Hall as he spoke with alumni and fans about the upcoming season. While his golf game may not be great, Hall was excited to create some momentum for the 2021 fall season.
“We got a great golf tournament going on so just trying to build positive energy, for our program and our university and sell where we’re headed all together,” said Hall. “Ultimately we want to be a championship program again and year one is gonna be big in that.”
Hall was joined by Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain and Defensive Coordinator and Inside Linebacker Coach Austin Armstrong. The Hall era will officially kick-off this fall when the Golden Eagles open the 2021 season at South Alabama on September 4.
