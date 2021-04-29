Man shot, killed at nightclub in Jackson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed at a nightclub in Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JPD says the shooter, Charlie Thomas, shot a 28-year-old man to death. Then, investigators say Thomas was shot by a security guard.
The shooting happened at Ace Gentlemen’s Club on South West Street near downtown Jackson around 4:20 a.m. Thursday.
Thomas is now in critical condition, police say.
The identification of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.