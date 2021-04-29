Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in March 21 M-Bar shootout

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man at the M-Bar Sports Grill on March 21.
Deputies identified the shooter as Deantay Duffie, 26, of Jackson. He is being charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Last month, deputies say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the M-Bar restaurant, resulting in the death of Christopher Moncure. The restaurant is located on Ridgewood Court Drive in Northeast Jackson.
In 2016, Duffie pleaded guilty for his involvement in a 2013 strong-arm robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended and five years of post-release supervision, according to court documents.
It was unclear when Duffie was released from prison. Deputies believe he likely was given credit for time served prior to entering a plea.
The suspect was picked up at an undisclosed location Thursday afternoon. A bench warrant had been issued earlier in the day for Duffie’s arrest. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force assisted in apprehending the suspect.
More arrests and charges are possible, according to Cpt. Tyree Jones.
