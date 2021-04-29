Sales taxes exceeding expectations in several Mississippi cities

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s good news to report when it comes to sales tax revenues in parts of the metro, which suffered early in the pandemic.
Several area cities say things are looking up when it comes to local businesses. In Ridgeland they’ve seen a five percent growth in sales tax collections in the first seven months of the fiscal year.
City officials say they altered city ordinances to help businesses stay open under COVID restrictions. There’s even new business growth to report which is helping stabilize the city budget.
City leaders say they remain optimistic that things will continue to improve as COVID restrictions are relaxed.
Mayor Gene McGee said, “We’re seeing almost a five percent increase in sales and we’re getting a lot of shoppers, a lot of people doing business in restaurants which is a good thing. I think people realize we’re open for business here and we’re doing everything we can to promote our business community.”
Flora, Madison and Canton also are reporting sales tax revenues exceeding expectations. In Flora, Mayor Leslie Childress says the surrounding community kept his businesses thriving even through the pandemic.
