Project to renovate, rent out 60 Farish Street homes one step closer to reality

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Developers are one step closer to a project that they say could be key to revitalizing the Farish Street Historic District.
Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved a request to rezone several parcels there from light industrial to planned unit development.
Gulf Coast Housing Partnership is hoping to remodel some 60 residential units in a one-block area of Farish Street.
To do that, though, they need to receive historic tax credits through the Mississippi Home Corporation.
And in order for the company’s application to be considered, the property has to be zoned to accommodate the development.
Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said the request was an easy one to support.
“This is a real exciting opportunity for the Farish Street District,” she said. “This developer is going to take what is there and put real money into these properties and give them new life.”
Gulf Coast plans to renovate 60 housing structures in a one-block area bordered by Mill Street, Monument Street, Cohee Street and Farish Street. The properties would then be rented at “affordable rates to individuals and families,” said Gulf Coast Project Manager Mary Elizabeth Evans.
Those families, in turn, would likely increase foot traffic in the Farish area, something that would help bring in and support new business.
Dorothy Davis, president of the Farish Street Community of Shalom, said the project is greatly needed. The Community of Shalom is a coalition of churches, religious organizations, and businesses in the Farish district.
“(This is) the way to start foot traffic back into the area of Farish Street, which we know has been desolate for a long time,” she said. “We’re excited to see someone come in and not try to destroy the district, but enhance it.”
Many of the homes being renovated were constructed between the 1860s and 1950s. Gulf Coast will be restoring the homes consistent with the historic character of the district, Evans said.
Today, a handful of the homes are occupied and most are dilapidated and abandoned, she said.
“We believe that the Farish Street Historic District has a significant need for this type of investment. We work to preserve communities and do so in a way that meets the community’s vision and goals,” she said.
Gulf Coast has worked on projects in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana and is planning to branch out into Texas.
Locally, the partnership worked with Midtown Partners to rehab 31 homes west of Millsaps College, according to Gulf Coast’s website. Those homes are located on Millsaps Avenue, McTyere Avenue and West Street, Evans said.
“This project is what we do,” Evans said. “We work on historic projects and new construction.”
