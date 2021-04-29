Pearl traffic stop turns into police pursuit, ends in drug arrest

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop Wednesday night in Pearl quickly turned into a lot more.
Detectives attempted to stop a driver around 9:15 p.m. near the Cracker Barrel on Riverwind Drive.
The driver darted onto Pearson Road, then onto I-20W, eventually hopped onto I-55N, and exited onto Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
That’s where police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the median, and crashed.
The driver, 20-year-old Lazadrian Anthony Willis, of Jackson, confessed to drugs and guns in the vehicle, detectives say.
Officers found a felony amount of marijuana (including scales and plastic bags) in the vehicle, along with two guns.
Police charged Willis with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (with a firearm enhancement) and felony fleeing.
He’s being held in the Rankin County Jail.
Investigators say there was also a passenger in the vehicle charged with possession of paraphernalia, but his name was not released.
