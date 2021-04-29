Pearl traffic stop turns into police pursuit, ends in drug arrest

Pearl traffic stop turns into police pursuit, ends in drug arrest
Pearl traffic stop turns into police pursuit, ends in drug arrest (Source: Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT Digital | April 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 2:47 PM

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop Wednesday night in Pearl quickly turned into a lot more.

Detectives attempted to stop a driver around 9:15 p.m. near the Cracker Barrel on Riverwind Drive.

The driver darted onto Pearson Road, then onto I-20W, eventually hopped onto I-55N, and exited onto Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

That’s where police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the median, and crashed.

The driver, 20-year-old Lazadrian Anthony Willis, of Jackson, confessed to drugs and guns in the vehicle, detectives say.

Officers found a felony amount of marijuana (including scales and plastic bags) in the vehicle, along with two guns.

Police charged Willis with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (with a firearm enhancement) and felony fleeing.

He’s being held in the Rankin County Jail.

Investigators say there was also a passenger in the vehicle charged with possession of paraphernalia, but his name was not released.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.