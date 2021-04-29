Mississippi man pleads guilty to shooting protected eagle

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A 69-year-old Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of shooting a protected bald eagle.
Timothy Lee Childers of Aberdeen entered the guilty plea Wednesday in federal court in Oxford.
The U.S. attorney’s office in northern Mississippi announced the news Thursday.
Authorities say Childers shot and killed the eagle on his property in Monroe County on Sept. 11, 2020.
A judge put Childers on probation for one year and ordered him to pay $3,500 in restitution to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a fine of $3,500.
Childers also forfeited the gun and scope used to shoot the mature bird.