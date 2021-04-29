Mississippi Braves to open with 100% capacity this season

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves will be operating at 100% capacity in 2021 at Trustmark Park.
The team begins their season on Tuesday, May 4, at 6:35 p.m. against Pensacola.
“After careful consultation with the Governor’s office, the Atlanta Braves, and Major League Baseball, we are pleased to announce that Trustmark Park will be open to 100% seating capacity beginning on Tuesday for our long-awaited 2021 Opening Day,” said M-Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven.
The park holds close to 8,500 people at capacity, which is smaller than recent crowds at college baseball games in Starkville and Oxford.
Some COVID protocols will be in place at Trustmark Park. Masks will be required unless eating or drinking. Additional sanitization will also be done, and cashless payments and mobile ticketing will be encouraged. Click here to read more.
The adjusted 2021 season will include 60 games at Trustmark Park. Tickets are on sale now.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.