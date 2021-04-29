Man shot in forearm while waiting in drive-thru line at Ward’s in Prentiss

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is recovering after being shot while waiting in the drive-thru line Thursday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred at the Ward’s in Prentiss around 9:30. The victim, Jadarious Martin, was shot once in the left forearm. His vehicle was also shot several times.
Martin was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a previous altercation with the suspect, Ladarious Taylor.
Taylor fled the scene of the shooting but was quickly arrested by a Jefferson Davis County Deputy a short distance from the Ward’s.
Prentiss Police Investigator Richard Browning said Taylor is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with extreme indifference.
Taylor is in custody at the Jefferson Davis County Jail.
