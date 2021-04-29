JPD investigating multiple auto break-ins at Barrington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating three auto break-ins reported at the Barrington condominiums early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 3:09 a.m., when three suspects scaled the building’s back fence and accessed the rear parking lot, according to one resident who spoke to WLBT on the condition of anonymity.
The suspects did not gain access to the building or the condo’s parking garage, and no one was injured.
However, the overnight concierge worker has resigned, and the condominium management told residents via email that they were going to hire an off-duty Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputy to provide security at night, a tenant said.
Police Chief James Davis confirmed that three vehicles had been broken into and that his department was investigating it. However, he would not offer any additional details.
Barrington managers declined to comment.
