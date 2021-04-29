Jersey Mike’s Subs set to come to Flowood, says franchise owner

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open at 264 Dogwood Blvd., in Flowood on May 5.
Franchise owner Bret Dunnaway will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, May 5 to Sunday, May 9, to support Joni & Friends.
“For this grand opening, we are partnering with Joni & Friends. It is fulfilling to help others through community involvement, and I look forward to introducing our product at our newest location in Flowood.”
The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Due to guidance from the CDC, Jersey Mike’s dining room will open with reduced capacity and socially distances tables.
Guests can place takeout orders through the restaurant’s website or the Jersey Mike’s app.
