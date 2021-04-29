‘I just want to give him a hug:’ Family forgives driver who hit, killed girl in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - At least one family member says she’s ready to forgive the driver that hit and killed 7-year-old Sharesse Lattimore last month in Avondale.
The crash occurred in the 3600 block of Vine Street on March 30.
Sharesse and her 7-year-old cousin were hit by a car while the two were running across the street. Doctors pronounced Sharesse dead at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The other girl was expected to recover.
Police say the 17-year-old driver stayed on scene and cooperated. The driver is not believed to have been speeding or impaired.

Belinda Lattimore is Sharesse’s grandmother on her father’s side. Belinda says she’s heartbroken but also at peace knowing her granddaughter — her “angel,” she says — is in a better place.
“I’ve been going over there everyday just to talk to her, because I really miss her,” Belinda said of visiting Sharesse’s gravesite. “I cry every single day because I think of her, and this is a hard pill to swallow. She was the babygirl of all my grandkids.”
Belinda describes Sharesse as a “happy little girl” who loved beads and hair balls.
Still, she says she wants to let the driver know the family isn’t holding onto any resentment.
“You can’t stay angry at someone, considering this was an accident,” she said. “It was an accident. It wasn’t like he planned out to go do this that day. It was an accident.”
Instead, Belinda is choosing to make her granddaughter’s death mean something. Forgiveness is part of that process, she says.
“We’re not mad at you honey, in any way. It was an accident. We’re not faulting you,” she said. “I just want to give him a hug.”
Belinda hasn’t met the driver, but she hopes the teen hears her words.
“Just liked I hugged Sharesse before she passed, I just want to hug on him and tell him, it’s ok, it’s ok, -it’s ok... He’s going to be okay.”
