Gov. Reeves to appear in Fox News ‘Red State Trailblazers’ event Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is set to appear in a Fox News town hall event Thursday evening for “red state trailblazers.”
Other governors who will attend the town hall, include Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Texas governor Greg Abbott.
The event, which will be hosted by Laura Ingraham on her show The Ingraham Angle, will be focused on the success and challenges several states have endured throughout the pandemic “including their state’s approach to unemployment and GDP growth, among other topics,” read a statement sent to The Daily Caller.
The group of Republican governors will also react to President Biden’s first congressional address, which took place Wednesday evening.
The Ingraham Angle Town Hall: Red State Trailblazers will take place in Orlando, Florida and will air at 9 p.m.
