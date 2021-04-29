First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy ahead rain, storm risk Thursday

THURSDAY: Clouds will roll back in across the region ahead of our next weather maker that will yield an opportunity for rain and storms by the latter part of the afternoon into the evening. Ahead of it, variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances will shift through the area tonight. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out with the given instability ahead of the front. Severe risk remains low, just not completely zero through the evening hours. Lows drop into the 60s overnight.
FRIDAY: As the front shifts south, lingering showers will continue at times through the early parts of the day. Rain chances will generally taper off through the afternoon hours with highs in the middle 70s amid mostly cloudy skies. We’ll trend variably cloudy overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier air will filter in for Saturday - we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another upper disturbance will approach the region through Saturday night into Sunday, yielding another opportunity for showers to round out the weekend. That system will lift out through Monday. More sporadic, scattered storm chances will emerge through mid-week that could yield a few strong to severe elements amid warmer than average temperatures in the 80s.
