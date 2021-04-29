First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy ahead rain, storm risk Thursday

THURSDAY: Clouds will roll back in across the region ahead of our next weather maker that will yield an opportunity for rain and storms by the latter part of the afternoon into the evening. Ahead of it, variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances will shift through the area tonight. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out with the given instability ahead of the front. Severe risk remains low, just not completely zero through the evening hours. Lows drop into the 60s overnight.