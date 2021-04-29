Fifth Circuit to determine whether Fondren disability rights activist can bring suit against Hinds Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been nine years since Dr. Scott Crawford first notified Hinds County officials that the courthouse was out of ADA compliance.
Yesterday, his case was presented before the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to determine whether he has standing to force the county to bring its courthouse up to standard.
Crawford, a Fondren resident and disabilities rights activist, filed suit against the county in 2017, claiming it had done nothing to make its Pascagoula Street courthouse more accessible to individuals with disabilities.
The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.
Judge Tom Lee ruled in 2019 that Crawford didn’t have standing to bring the suit, based on his claims that he might have to go back for jury duty. However, he agreed that Hinds County was not in compliance with ADA standards.
Crawford appealed that decision, and on Wednesday, his case was heard before a three-judge panel at the federal courthouse in New Orleans.
“Who would have predicted that a federal judge would rule the guy in the wheelchair doesn’t have standing?” he asked. “(I) cannot get my heart or mind around that perspective.”
The suit stems from Crawford’s numerous experiences at the courthouse, including when he was called for jury duty in 2012.
“When he went there, he had to use the restroom. The bathrooms had the international symbol of accessibility, but were not accessible,” said Andrew Bizer, Crawford’s attorney.
Additionally, there were no cut outs in the jury waiting room to accommodate Crawford and his motorized wheelchair. Additionally, there was no way for him to access the jury box (All seats were bolted to the ground), or the judge’s bench.
“He told the bailiff if it was a long trial, he probably wouldn’t be able to participate,” Bizer said. “The bailiff went to the judge. The judge said something to the bailiff (and) the bailiff told him he could go home.”
Instead, Crawford went across the street to complain. Officials with the county said they would fix some of the courtrooms and bathrooms.
However, when Crawford was called back for jury duty in 2015, he said little had been done.
“They assured him they would get them fixed. Later, he found out they didn’t … (and he) filed the lawsuit.”
After being called to jury duty again in 2018 and 2019, he noticed things still had not been addressed.
Crawford outlined those concerns in a September 2019 letter to George Nelson, in the office of the county’s ADA coordinator.
In that correspondence, Crawford informed Nelson of the wheelchair ramp the county was using to allow him to approach the judge’s bench.
“The ramp is made of thin wood… It is so thin in fact that it bends when people of average weight walk on it,” he wrote. “Moreover, the ramp is not stable and rocks back and forth as people step. There is no slip-resistant surface … and there is no edge protection to keep people from rolling off the sides.
“This is not a safe situation (at all) so I feel compelled to alert you immediately to not use the ramp (for anyone)!”
The district court judge initially agreed that Crawford had standing to bring the suit and that the courthouse had violated the ADA’s program acts of standard.
After the trial, however, the judge ruled that Crawford did not have legal standing to pursue relief, in part, because claims that he might have to return to the courthouse for jury service was “too speculative.
“Who knows when you will get called again, so you don’t have the right to enforce the ADA,” Bizer said. “The concept makes sense, say, if you go to Colorado and the restaurant doesn’t have an accessible bathroom and you want to sue them to fix it. If you have no intention of going back (to Colorado), you don’t have the standing to enforce the modification because it won’t affect you.”
However, Bizer argues that his client has been using the courthouse for years. In 2006, he went there to register to vote. And since 2012, he’s been called for jury duty four times. Additionally, Crawford has gone to the circuit clerk’s office to vote and to attend wedding ceremonies for friends.
“The district court ruling was disappointing, but that’s why we have the court of appeals,” Bizer said. “We hope the Fifth Circuit grants our appeal.”
Officials with Hinds County declined to comment because the case is still pending.
