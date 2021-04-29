Baldwin named SWAC Newcomer of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. - Daylen Baldwin, Keonte Hampton and Aubrey Miller, Jr. were named to the 2021 Spring All-SWAC Team, the conference office announced Thursday morning.
Baldwin was named the SWAC Newcomer of the Year and voted to the All-SWAC Football First Team Offense at Wide Receiver.
Hampton and Miller, Jr. were named to the All-SWAC Football First Team Defense as Linebackers.
Baldwin was the most productive wide receiver in the conference. The Detroit, Michigan native recorded 27 receptions for 540 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 20 yards per reception. Baldwin also averaged 4.5 receptions and 90 receiving yards per game. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder’s top performance was a 136-yard, three-touchdown effort in the 43-7 win over Mississippi Valley State. Baldwin also recorded 135 yards and one touchdown versus Alabama A&M, 95 yards and one touchdown versus Grambling State, and 91 yards and one touchdown against Southern.
Hampton and Miller, Jr. were the most productive linebackers in the conference.
Hampton totaled a SWAC best 57 total tackles and 30 solo stops. The West Point, Mississippi native averaged 9.5 tackles per game. Miller, Jr. was second in the conference with 51 total tackles to go with 30 solo stops. The Memphis, Tennessee native averaged 10.2 tackles per game and forced the game-winning fumble versus Grambling State.
