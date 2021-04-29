Baldwin named SWAC Newcomer of the Year

Baldwin was the most productive wide receiver in the conference. The Detroit, Michigan native recorded 27 receptions for 540 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 20 yards per reception. Baldwin also averaged 4.5 receptions and 90 receiving yards per game. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder’s top performance was a 136-yard, three-touchdown effort in the 43-7 win over Mississippi Valley State. Baldwin also recorded 135 yards and one touchdown versus Alabama A&M, 95 yards and one touchdown versus Grambling State, and 91 yards and one touchdown against Southern.