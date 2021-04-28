Woman accused of opening fire at Memphis day care wanted for attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman they say fired a gun into the front door of a Raleigh day care Tuesday with more than 60 children inside after an argument with an employee.
WMC Action News 5 talked with a parent who is horrified.
Surveillance video shows the actual shooting.
“I’m extremely angry. I’m ready to unenroll my child, to pull him out as of today he will not be coming back more than likely,” said a parent.
The mother, who did not want to be identified, said she couldn’t believe it when she pulled up at her 2-year-old son’s day care around 1 p.m. Tuesday to see police and a broken front door.
Workers put up a board on the door at La Petite Academy on New Allen Road. Glass from the door was scattered around.
Police say around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman identified as Daija Taylor, who also goes by Daija Williams, got into an argument with an employee inside the day care over payments and attendance at the school.
A video released by police shows the woman walk out of the day care, then try to get back in but it was locked.
Video shows her walking to her car, reach in and pull out a gun. Then she walks up to the door points the gun and shoots. She then gets into her car and leaves.
“I hope that La Petite understands that there are concerned parents here and we would like to have been notified sooner when anything like this occurs,” said another parent.
The parent said the day care didn’t notify parents until hours later.
La Petite sent out a statement saying in part that everyone is safe: “We have resumed our regular activities after briefly sheltering in place. As an additional safeguard, we will have security personnel on site until further notice.”
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police say Taylor left in a black Nissan. A warrant has been issued for her arrest for attempted first-degree murder.
If you know where she is call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
