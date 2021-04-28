Vernon Hartley defeats longtime incumbent Jackson councilman for Ward 5 seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vernon Hartley unseated three-term incumbent Charles Tillman in Tuesday’s runoff race, signaling the first leadership change for Ward 5 residents in twelve years.
Unofficial results show Hartley garnered 66 percent of the vote against Tillman.
Hartley told 3 On Your Side he’s excited about the opportunity to serve and grateful for those who voted him into office.
During his interview, several voters stopped by to congratulate him and tell him about problems in their neighborhoods.
“I want folks to hold me accountable. That’s important so that once I go to the city council, I can speak with authority, I can speak with a voice directly from the people,” Hartley said. “And that’s what it’s all about, you know. These folks are, they’re affected by the actions, and sometimes the inactions of City Hall. They deserve a voice in Ward 5 that can articulate their issues and bring them forth.”
Hartley showed a neighborhood at Valley Street and First Avenue that he said is a microcosm of the entire city. Within hundreds of feet, one can see beautiful homes, abandoned properties, overgrown lots and treacherous streets.
The former Jackson Public Works division manager said there’s a lot of work ahead for his ward when it comes to fixing those things, but he’s also encouraged by so many from the area pledging to work with him to bring change to that part of the city.
Days before the runoff election, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba endorsed Tillman in the Ward 5 race. Hartley said he looks forward to being an independent voice on the council.
“It’s very important that we stay on the people’s agenda. We shouldn’t get on anyone’s political agenda, or other agendas at all. Everything comes back to the community and it comes back to the individual citizens,” Hartley said. “I don’t have any allegiance with any group. The people put me in this position. They want complete transparency. They want honor and integrity with every vote. And that’s what I plan on delivering.”
