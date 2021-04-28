Open tombs and reported exposed remains at Lincoln Cemetery concerns residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A West Jackson cemetery in the middle of a neighborhood is a growing concern for residents. The decades-old resting place is described as abandoned.
Lincoln Cemetery at the intersection of Harrison and Hill Avenues has some crumbling tombstones in the middle of the neighborhood. Residents are disturbed by what they say they’ve seen.
Inside a collapsed tomb, residents report the disturbing sight of the body buried there. Neighbors have watched as the graves and tombs deteriorate over time.
“It shows the sign of neglect and we’d like for everybody to be treated respectfully,” said Felicia McClinton.
She is the president of the Gowdy-Washington Addition Homeowners Association. For more than 15 years they have been researching the cemetery and trying to get help for improvements. She was taken aback by what she saw this visit.
“It looked like a skeleton head, the skeleton. Maybe some bones,” said McClinton. “I tried not to look to be honest because it’s just disrespectful”.
Headstones date back to the early 1900′s.The City of Jackson cuts the grass and removes trash but the homeowners association is hoping more can be done. State Representative Alyce Clark is working towards applying for grants for repairs.
She hopes the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will consider it for an historic location.
“Those places that are listed on the register, we get some attention for them,” said Clark. ”We get some funds for that and then we get people who actually feel better about their relatives who they have buried in this area.”
The homeowners association is also working to raise funds to build a fence around the cemetery to keep out what they’ve described as unwanted activity.
