How to earn a free, online diploma now in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Warren School District is now offering you a free, online adult high school diploma.
The Adult Diploma Program is only for former students, parents of current students, and employees, beginning May 4.
That’s not all.
You can also complete career courses to earn industry certificates in an area of interest.
“Earning a high school diploma opens doors,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy, “and we want to help former students, family members of our current students, and any employees bridge education to employment, just like we are for our currently enrolled students.”
Find out more here or make plans to attend two upcoming in-person informational meetings.
Vicksburg High School
Auditorium (enter from Confederate Avenue)
Tuesday, May 4
6:00 p.m.
Warren Central High School
Auditorium
Thursday, May 6
6:00 p.m.
You can also register by calling (601) 638-3813 or emailing adulted@vwsd.org.
