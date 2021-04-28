First-ever LEGO fan fest headed to Miss. in Sept.

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a LEGO lover, we’re excited to tell you a slice of heaven on Earth is headed to Mississippi.
The first-ever LEGO festival will be at the Clyde Muse Center on September 18-19.
Fans can expect to show up wowed by LEGO builds and meet professional LEGO artists- yes, that’s a real thing!
The company behind the LEGO lovers paradise, BrickUniverse, says it’s a fun event to inspire creativity and ingenuity through LEGO.
Specific attractions include:
- LEGO City Massive LEGO city creations built by top LEGO artists
- LEGO Retail several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, mini-figures, custom accessories, and goodies
- LEGO Spaceships Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan
- World Landmarks in LEGO Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere
- Brick Superheroes and Villains Several creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America
All LEGO artists will be on hand to chat it up about their life as the ultimate creative professionals.
Children two years old and younger are free.
All other big kids require a ticket.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.