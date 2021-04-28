First Alert Forecast: Summer-like conditions to last through Thursday...

Today felt like summer as highs reached near 90° and certainly felt like it with the muggy conditions that have moved in... We’ll remain warm even through the evening hours with lows only dropping to near 70° overnight. Another borderline hot day is ahead of us tomorrow ahead of our next cold front! That front will usher in showers and storms after the evening commute that will continue through the overnight hours. A few gusty storms can’t be ruled out in this time frame, but our severe threat is altogether low. Lingering showers will be possible Friday morning-midday, but coverage does not look to be widespread at this time.