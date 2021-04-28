First Alert Forecast: Summer-like conditions to last through Thursday...

Today felt like summer as highs reached near 90° and certainly felt like it with the muggy conditions that have moved in... We’ll remain warm even through the evening hours with lows only dropping to near 70° overnight. Another borderline hot day is ahead of us tomorrow ahead of our next cold front! That front will usher in showers and storms after the evening commute that will continue through the overnight hours. A few gusty storms can’t be ruled out in this time frame, but our severe threat is altogether low. Lingering showers will be possible Friday morning-midday, but coverage does not look to be widespread at this time.
A cooler day will then ensue with highs only reaching the mid 70s Friday afternoon, rebounding back to the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. Although a few showers are possible Saturday, a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms will return Sunday as a low pressure system approaches the area from the SW. A few strong storms do look possible at this time.
After another quick break from the rain, another round of storms will arrive mid-week next week and could bring some stronger storms to the region Tuesday-Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on the extended forecast and keep you posted on that threat as we get closer!
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.